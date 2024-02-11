Man climbs up iron structure at Maa Flyover

Kolkata: Traffic movement on Maa Flyover was hampered after a youth climbed up the iron structure of the flyover above the Park Circus bridge number 4 on Sunday morning.



On Sunday, sometime around 9 am, a youth was spotted standing on the iron beam of the Maa Flyover. The youth drew attention by screaming. The youth was later reportedly found to be mentally challenged. Initially, traffic cops tried to bring down the youth but failed. Later, cops from Karaya Police Station and fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot. After almost an hour the youth was convinced and fire fighters brought him down using a ladder.

As soon as he came down, the youth was taken to Karaya Police Station where he was interrogated. After a few hours of questioning cops understood that the youth is mentally challenged. Later, he was handed over to his family.