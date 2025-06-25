Man charred to death after fire breaks out at his house

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a man was charred to death after a fire broke out at his residence at Rabindrapally in Keshtopur in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, aged about 50 years, used to live alone at his ancestral house in Rabindrapally. His elder brother stays nearby

with his family.

On Tuesday around 3:30 am, neighbours of Chakraborty saw fire inside his house. Immediately, the police and fire brigade were informed. After a while, two fire tenders were pressed into action.

After a few hours, the blaze was brought under control and fire fighters recovered the charred body of Chakraborty from inside the house.

During the initial inquiry, firefighters did not spot any electrical malfunction. Police have started a probe to ascertain whether it was an accident or suicide. Local sources informed that Chakraborty was suffering from depression for the past few years.

It may be mentioned that Chakraborty had served as the Personal Assistant (PA) for the former BJP MP of Bankura, Subhas Sarkar. On Tuesday after Sarkar came to know about the incident, he broke into tears and said that Chakraborty was suffering from insomnia for quite a long period.