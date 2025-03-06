Man caught secretly filming woman on train

BALURGHAT: Balurghat-bound passengers on the Nabadwip Express witnessed a shocking incident on Wednesday evening when a young woman caught a middle-aged man secretly filming her for nearly 30 minutes. Upon realising the act, the woman confronted him, leading to a heated altercation.

According to reports, the accused, a man in his fifties, was sitting across from the woman and was discreetly recording her using his mobile phone. The woman, a student of Gour Banga University and a resident of Gazole, was travelling to Balurghat when she noticed his actions. Upon checking his phone, she discovered that he had been recording her body from different angles for an extended period.

In a fit of outrage, she reportedly slapped the man and forcibly deleted the videos from his phone. Initially, the accused denied his wrongdoing but later confessed. The woman also lodged a verbal complaint with the Railway authorities.

Meanwhile, a video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, where the man is seen being confronted and slapped by the woman. The incident has sparked widespread support for the woman, with netizens and passengers condemning the man’s actions.