Man caught filming woman while bathing

Siliguri: A 38-year-old man was apprehended by residents for allegedly attempting to film a woman while she was bathing. The incident happened in Subhash Nagar area under Ward 40 in Siliguri. The man has been identified as Nitish Barman, a local resident.

According to sources, on Thursday, when the woman was taking a shower in the bathroom, she realised that she was being recorded secretly. Her screams alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the scene and caught the accused.

Local women reportedly assaulted Barman and forced him to do sit-ups while holding his ears as a form of public reprimand before he was handed over to the Bhakti Nagar Police Station. In a separate incident, a significant number of women from a tea garden in Naxalbari Block gathered at Siliguri court this day, demanding strict punishment for three accused of gangraping a minor girl.

The accused, identified as Saroj Toppo, Pankaj Mahato and Roshan Kumar Mahato, were arrested after allegedly abducting and raping the 16-year-old minor girl on April 20. Sources stated that the minor victim is currently in a child home and is suffering from both physical and mental trauma. Sunita Toppo, a protester said: “We heard that the accused would be granted bail, therefore we staged that protest to ensure that they would not be granted bail. We want strict punishment for them.”