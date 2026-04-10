Man calls police after killing wife, arrested

Siliguri: A man allegedly killed his wife and later called the police to confess to the crime. The accused has been identified as Anindya Banerjee and the deceased Debolina Banerjee. He has been arrested from Malda.



The incident took place in Haler Matha area of Shivmandir, under the jurisdiction of Matigara police station. According to police sources, a phone call was received at the police station on Wednesday, where Anindya claimed that he had killed his wife. He also informed the police that the body was inside their residence and he had gone to Malda to drop his son at a relative’s house.

Acting swiftly on the information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Debolina from a fourth-floor apartment in the area. The body was found wrapped in a blanket.

The accused was arrested from Malda on the same day and brought back to Matigara for further investigation. According to police, Dobolina was a primary school teacher, while Anindya worked as a bank employee.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was strangled to death. Police have launched a detailed probe to ascertain the exact motive behind the crime. On Thursday, the accused was produced before the Siliguri Court.