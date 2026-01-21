Man brings soil from grandfather’s grave to prove citizenship in Malda

Malda: Even in death, there seems to be no respite. Allegations of harassment under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls took an unprecedented turn in Harishchandrapur, where a young man arrived at a hearing centre carrying soil from his grandfather’s grave to prove his Indian citizenship.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at the SIR hearing centre in Harishchandrapur Block I. Salek, a resident of Wari–Daulatpur village under Kushida Gram Panchayat and a voter of Booth No. 17, came to the block office with land deeds, official documents and a small container of soil collected from his late grandfather’s grave. As word spread among those waiting in line, the scene drew widespread attention and sparked heated discussions. “My family has lived in this country for generations. Our ancestors are buried in this soil,” Salek said.

“If these documents are still not enough, then the Election Commission should conduct a DNA test. That will clearly prove that we are the descendants of my grandfather and citizens of India.”

Salek’s grandfather, Amanat Hossain, passed away several decades ago. His father is now around 60 years old. According to the family, all three brothers have received notices under the SIR process, asking them to appear for hearings to prove their citizenship. “Despite having all valid papers, we are being harassed in the name of identifying illegal voters,” Salek alleged. “So, I brought soil from my grandfather’s grave to show that our roots are here.”

Residents echoed similar concerns. Mohammad Samim, a resident of the area, said: “People are confused and frightened. Many feel that minorities are being targeted through repeated notices. This entire process has become mentally exhausting.” The issue quickly drew political reactions. State minister Tajmul Hossain accused the Election Commission of acting under political pressure. “No matter how much harassment is done using the Commission, the BJP will never capture Bengal,” he said. “People will give a fitting reply in the upcoming Assembly elections.”

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations. Malda district BJP committee member Kishan Kedia said: “The Trinamool Congress is deliberately spreading misinformation to malign the Election Commission and our party. The SIR process is being carried out as per rules.”