Man booked for impersonating Shashi Panja’s personal asst.

Kolkata: A man was arrested on Wednesday night by the cops of Duttapukur Police Station for allegedly impersonating as the personal assistant (PA) to the state Cabinet minister Shashi Panja.

The accused identified as Raj Sonkar of Sovabazar area was travelling in a car fitted with a blue beacon. While passing through the Kadambagachhi area in Duttapukur on Badu Road, his car hit a pedestrian. When the local people surrounded the car, Sonkar allegedly claimed himself as the PA to the minister and allegedly threatened the people who intercepted him. Meanwhile, the local residents informed the Kadambagachhi outpost about the incident. When police reached the spot, Sonkar allegedly threatened the cops. Later, senior officers from the Duttapukur Police Station arrived at the spot.

Out of suspicion, Sonkar was detained and brought to the police station. During interrogation, it was found that he had no connection with Panja. Police, during an initial inquiry in the area, learnt that he frequently travelled in the car with the blue beacon.

Recently, he called the Inspector in Charge (IC) of Barasat Police Station posing as the PA to Panja and had directed the cop to register a case on the basis of a complaint of a woman which was found to be false.