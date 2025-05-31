Man beheads sister-in-law, walks with severed head before surrendering

Kolkata: In a gruesome incident, a woman was beheaded by her brother in law following which the man surrendered before the police on Saturday morning in Basanti of South 24-Parganas. According to sources, on Saturday morning, the accused identified as Bimal Mondal of Bharatgarh area was seen walking along the road with a severed head in his left hand and a sharp weapon in his right hand. Seeing this horrific scene, people became panicked. Police were informed by multiple people. Within a few moments police intercepted Bimal and detained him. The human head was also wrapped in plastic and was seized.

Later, a case was registered at the Basanti police station following which he was arrested. Police have come to know that Bimal’s sister in law (elder brother’s wife) Sati Mondal on Saturday morning got involved in an altercation with him while plucking mangoes. It is alleged that suddenly Bimal brought out a sharp weapon and beheaded Sati. Later, he held it by its hair and started walking towards the police station. It was learnt that Bimal’s elder brother had died an unnatural few months ago. Since then, a dispute cropped up between Bimal and Sati over the property. Police however claimed that the motive is yet to be ascertained. Superintendent of Police (SP), Baruipur Police District, Palash Chandra Dhali said: “There are several legal procedures that need to be followed right now. We will produce the accused before the court and will take him in our custody for interrogation. Only then the motive can be ascertained. Initially it has been found that the woman had several allegations against the accused.”