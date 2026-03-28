Man beaten to death in Uluberia

Kolkata: A man was severely assaulted in the Sahapur area of Uluberia in Howrah on Thursday for protesting against the playing of loud music during an event.



He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to sources, on Monday, a few residents of Khanparea in the Sahapur area of Uluberia were allegedly playing loud music during an event.

Some residents protested, including the deceased, Faruq Sheikh (38), leading to an altercation. On being informed, cops from Panchla Police Station arrived and brought the situation under control.

On Thursday evening, when Sheikh was returning home with some of his family members, a few residents who were playing loud music allegedly started abusing them on the road. When Sheikh and his family members protested, another scuffle broke out and he was allegedly severely assaulted by the accused.

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.