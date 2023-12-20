Man awarded 10 years rigorous jail for rape

The Additional District and Sessions First Court, Darjeeling, convicted a 33-year-old for repeated rape and impersonation. “Judge Uttam Bhattacharjee convicted Sailendra Rai alias Regan Rai of Rongmuk, Sonada to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000.

“As many as 21 witnesses were examined in this case. He was charged under Section 376 IPC (committing repeated rape on the same woman) and other relevant sections,” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor.

The victim girl met Sailendra Rai on social media. He claimed to be an Army personnel and even had an Army identity card that later turned out to be fake. The girl fell in love with Rai. On December 13, 2021, Rai called up the victim claiming that he had a bike accident and requested her to meet him in Darjeeling. The two had met.

Again on December 14, he called up the victim and stated that he had lost all his documents in the bike accident and would be going to Kolkata. He stated that he was in urgent need of money and requested the girl to accompany him to Kolkata.

The victim gave him Rs 36,000 and accompanied him to Kolkata. The two stayed in a Lodge in New Jalpaiguri and then at a Guest House in Kolkata. He then stated that he had to go to Ranchi for a football match and again took her along.

On December 19, she returned home. On enquiry the family members found that the convict was not an Army personnel and that he was married and had children. Immediately a complaint was lodged and Rai was arrested. “On March 19, 2022, the chargesheet was filed,” stated the Public Prosecutor.