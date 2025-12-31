Man assaults estranged wife in SIR hearing queue

Kolkata: A man allegedly assaulted his wife at a SIR hearing queue in Uluberia on Monday following a dispute over an extra-marital affair.

According to sources, the SIR hearing was underway at the BDO office in Uluberia-I, where residents from the Chandipur panchayat area were standing in a queue. During the process, a man suddenly began assaulting a woman who was waiting in the line.

BDO office staff and others present intervened and separated the two, following which the police were informed. However, the couple again got involved in a scuffle. As the situation could not be brought under control, the police detained the man and took him to Uluberia police station.

It later emerged that the woman was the wife of the man who assaulted her. According to sources, the woman had left her husband about a year ago and had been living elsewhere with another man.

On Monday, while waiting for his turn at the hearing, the man noticed his wife standing in the queue accompanied by another man. Enraged, he allegedly attacked her.

Although the man was detained by the police, he was later released as the woman did not file any complaint.