Man assaults brother for protesting against illegal trade

KOLKATA: A man was assaulted to death by his brother for protesting against his illegal trade of ganja in the area at Jagatpur in Baguiati. The incident took place late on Monday night. It is alleged that the accused person's wife was also involved in the assault.

Though she was arrested the accused man managed to escape. According to sources, the accused identified as Biswajit Mondal alias Bisu is allegedly involved in selling liquor and ganja in Adarshapally and its adjacent area in Jagatpur.

His elder brother Rabin Mondal had protested many times against Biswajit’s illegal activity. On Monday night Rabin again protested and a scuffle broke out. It is alleged that Biswajit and his wife Purnima Mondal who was also involved in the illegal business started beating Rabin. When his family members tried to stop Biswajit they were also assaulted.