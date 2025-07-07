Man assaulted to death in Behala Sakherbazar

Kolkata: A youth was assaulted to death in Behala Sakherbazar by a youth and his father on Sunday morning.

Two persons have been arrested by the cops in connection with the murder of the youth.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Bapi Adhikari (24) was reportedly consuming liquor with three of his friends, including a youth identified as Krishna Jana, at a place in Behala. From there, early on Sunday morning, Adhikari and Krishna went to another place near the Sakherbazar super market where the duo again consumed liquor. It is alleged that while having liquor together, suddenly an altercation broke out between them over some monetary issues. Soon the argument escalated into a fight.

At that time, Krishna called his father, Dipu Jana. It is alleged that the father-son duo assaulted Adhikari till he fell on the ground bleeding profusely. Local people rushed Adhikari to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, cops of Thakurpukur Police Station were informed. Police, after registering a case, arrested the accused father-son duo.