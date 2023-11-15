Man assaulted for protesting against gambling, dies

A man died an unnatural death on Wednesday after he was assaulted by two persons for protesting against gambling on Tuesday in the Bagmari area.

According to sources, Anil Rajak (47) was a car mechanic by profession. It is alleged that a few people used to gamble in a garage where Rajak used to work.

Rajak reportedly protested against the illegal activity and asked the accused person not to come there further. On Tuesday while Rajak was working in the garage, two persons arrived and got involved in an altercation with Rajak. Suddenly they started assaulting Rajak.

When Rajak’s colleagues and some local shopkeepers resisted, the accused person fled.

Rajak was made to sit in the garage and was sent home after he felt better. On Wednesday morning, Rajak started experiencing unbearable pain in his abdomen and was rushed to R G Kar Hospital.

On arrival at the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. Though the family members of Rajak did not lodge any complaint, police have started a probe after registering an unnatural death case.

Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.