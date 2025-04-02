Man assaulted at arbitration meeting

Jalpaiguri: A dispute between two friends turned violent at Chengmari Tea Garden under Nagrakata Police Station, leaving one critically injured. The accused was later tied to a tree and beaten by locals before being handed over to the police.

On Sunday, Binay Oraon (19) and Shivraj Oraon (32) attended a tribal family function at Dipa Line. Witnesses said Shivraj, in an intoxicated state, fell but accused Binay of pushing him and assaulted him. He was thrown out of the venue by attendees.

Later, Shivraj returned with a sharp weapon and stabbed Binay in the neck before fleeing. Binay was admitted to Mal Super Specialty Hospital in critical condition. On Monday evening, the local Panchayat and residents convened an arbitration meeting at Dipa Line. When Shivraj arrived, enraged locals tied him to a tree and assaulted him before handing him over to the police.

Local panchayat member Dil Kumar Oraon said: “Residents feared Shivraj would harm others after attacking Binay, so they handed him over to the police.”

Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganapath confirmed the arrest, stating: “One person has been taken into custody. A written complaint has been filed by the injured person’s family.”

On Tuesday, Shivraj was produced before the Jalpaiguri court on charges of attempted murder.