Siliguri: The cops of the Pradhan Nagar Police Station arrested a man with a semi-automatic pistol and two rounds of ammunition from Ward 1 of Siliguri on Tuesday night.

The accused has been identified as Santalal Rajbhar, a resident of Himul Bhangapool in Matigara. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he intended to sell the firearms.

The accused was produced at the Siliguri Court on Wednesday.