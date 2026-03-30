Man arrested from Chennai for minor’s suicide

Siliguri: The prime accused in the suicide case of a minor has been arrested from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was brought to Siliguri by flight on Sunday afternoon. The accused has been identified as Aamir Ali, a resident of Gurung Basti in Siliguri. Another accused, Samir Ali, has also been arrested in connection with the case.



Aamir has been booked under Sections 64/107/61/2 of the BNS and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He will be produced before the Siliguri court on Monday.

Kazi Samsuddin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said:

“The accused has been arrested from Chennai and brought to Siliguri. We will try to ensure a speedy trial and seek maximum punishment for the culprit.”

On March 23, the hanging body of a 16-year-old girl was found at her residence under the Pradhan Nagar

Police Station.

It is alleged that the girl was in a relationship with Aamir, who was her private tutor. She reportedly took the extreme step after discovering that he was already married.