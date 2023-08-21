Man arrested from Arunachal for harassing women on social media

Darjeeling: A 28-year-old man was arrested from Arunachal Pradesh for creating a fake ID on a social media site and harassing women in Kalimpong and Sikkim.



The Cyber Police Station wing of Kalimpong Police arrested Amit Ray from a remote village under Sangram Police Station of Arunachal Pradesh. He was produced in Kalimpong Court on Monday and has been sent to police remand.

“A number of complaints were lodged against one James Molomu Dendi for harassing women by posting dirty comments on photographs of women in Kalimpong and Sikkim. We immediately started an investigation and got in touch with the Dendi in Lava, Kalimpong. He told us that someone had created a false ID in his name using his phone number and photograph. We contacted the social media site and could zero in on Ray. A team left for Arunachal and we arrested Ray,” the officer in-charge of the Cyber Police Station said.

“The accused is a resident of Sakumora, Bongaigaon in Assam,” said Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong. Ray had a personal grudge against Dendi and confessed that he had done this to create problems for him.