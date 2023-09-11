Man arrested for tampering & forging court order

Kolkata: An elderly man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly tampering and forging a court order regarding a civil dispute over a shop at Konnagar in Hooghly.



The accused Gobindo Chowdhury was arrested and produced at the local court. He was remanded to judicial custody for three days. It is learnt that a few months ago Subhasish Chowdhury, a councillor of Ward 16 in the Konnagar Municipality, took a shop on rent from Gobinda, a resident of Ward 15. Gobinda had alleged that despite the contract between him and the councillor expiring, the latter refused to vacate the rented shop. A civil case was ongoing in the local court over the dispute.

On September 5, Gobinda put up a court notice at the shop which read that he could take possession of his property. However, Subhasish alleged that Gobinda threw his belongings from inside the shop.

After a case was registered at the Uttarpara Police Station, the police, while probing, found that the actual court order directed the implementation of 144 CrPC at the spot and maintain status quo. But the accused had tampered with it and manufactured a fake court order which said he can take possession.