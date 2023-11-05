Man arrested for stealing gold jewellery from elderly woman

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and stealing gold jewellery from an elderly woman residing at a third-floor flat near Charu Market Police Station.



The accused had allegedly entered the house on the pretext of drinking water. When the 70-year-old woman, identified as Mita Saha, went to fetch water for the accused, he allegedly entered one of the rooms.

The incident took place at around 5:30 pm on Saturday.

On hearing the elderly woman’s scream for help, a neighbour rushed to the spot. The accused was caught by the local people, who handed him over to the Charu Market Police Station. The elderly woman had suffered minor injury on her

left ear and was given first-aid treatment.