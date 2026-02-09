Man arrested for raping the minor

Kolkata : A youth was arrested by the cops of Narendrapur police station for alleged sexual torture of a minor on the pretext of marrying her.



According to sources, the accused and the victim both live in the Narendrapur area. A few months ago, the minor girl met the accused youth, Akash Halder.

After a few days of meeting, the accused youth promised the girl to marry her and sexually tortured the minor. Halder, since then, committed sexual assault on the girl multiple times. Recently, when the minor girl asked Halder to marry her, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anybody about it.

Though the girl initially kept her mouth shut, she later told her parents about the sexual assault. Immediately, her parents lodged a complaint at the Narendrapur police station against Halder.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Halder on Saturday.