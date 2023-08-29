Man arrested for raping teenager in Naxalbari

Siliguri: After the brutal murder of a minor girl in Siliguri, another rape incident took place in Naxalbari under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. A teenager, who belongs to a tribal community, was allegedly raped by a youth of the same area. Naxalbari Police have already arrested the accused.



The accused has been identified as Chandan Karmakar (28 years), a resident of Naxalbari. According to the victim’s family, the girl was returning home from her friend’s house on Monday evening when the accused forcibly took her to a bush and allegedly raped her.

When the girl screamed, locals caught the accused and handed him over to the Naxalbari Police.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the victim’s family and members of the tribal community surrounded the Naxalbari Police Station and demanded strict punishment for the accused. Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad also went to the police station and raised the same demand. The accused was produced at the Siliguri Court on Tuesday.

In another development, Rupali Banerjee Singh, the Member Secretary of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) arrived at Siliguri on Tuesday to investigate the murder incident of a minor girl in Matigara. First, they visited the Matigara Police Station and then went to the victim’s house. She, however, abstained from commenting, before mediapersons.

Incidentally, the body of the minor girl with blood all over was recovered from a dilapidated house near the Motajyot area in Matigara near Khaprail More, Siliguri on August 21. Her head was smashed and the body bore multiple injury marks. She was studying in class eleven in a Nepali medium school. Police arrested Md. Abbas (22 years) in the case, a resident of Lelin Colony of Matigara. Sources stated that the NCPCR will be preparing a report on the incident.