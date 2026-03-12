Man arrested for murdering wife over external affair suspicion

Kolkata: A woman was murdered by her husband over a doubt of having an extramarital affair at Basanti in South 24-Parganas on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Bithika Sasmal, aged about 35 years from Gosaba was married to Bapan Sasmal of Sandeshkhali several years ago. For the past few years, Bithika was working at a loan service provider organisation. During her work tenure she had developed a good relation with her colleagues and Bithika used to socialise with them and interact over phone after the office hours as well. Over the issue, Bapan used to doubt his wife of having an extramarital affair. He also allegedly assaulted Bithika.

Recently, after an altercation, Bithika along with her 14 year old daughter left her residence and went to her elder sister’s place at Makalpara in Basanti. On Tuesday, Bapan reportedly went there and tried to convince Bithika to return home.

At night he stayed there with Bithika. Late on Tuesday night, suddenly the family members of Bithika’s elder sister woke up to a scream.

When they rushed to the room where Bithika and Bapan were staying, they found the woman lying on the bed with her throat slit and her husband was nowhere. Immediately police were informed. Bithika was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.

After registering a murder case, police started looking for Bapan. On Wednesday, acting on a source information and technical assistance, he was nabbed from the New

Town area.