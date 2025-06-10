Man arrested for murdering his wife

Kolkata: A man was arrested for murdering his wife by strangulation in Barasat on Sunday night.

According to sources, on Sunday night cops of Barasat Police Station received a call from a man who claimed that a foul smell is coming from his tenant’s place and nobody is responding to his knock on the door in Aswinipally.

After a while, cops reached the spot and broke the door. After entering the room, police found a woman’s partially burnt and decomposed body lying on the bed under a blanket.

After sending the body for autopsy, cops came to know that a man identified as Biju Saha who is the husband of the woman had taken the room on rent about a month ago. Since Saturday nobody had seen the couple.

Police sources informed that Saha who was a bus driver by profession is allegedly a drunkard and often used to get involved in altercation with his wife.

After a few moments of the body recovery, cops nabbed Saha from the vicinity of Barasat bus terminus. It was learnt that Saha was a driver of a bus in Barasat-B Garden route. But due to his habit of consuming liquor, he was removed from the bus owner recently.

On Monday he was produced at the Barasat Court and has been remanded to police custody for seven days. He is getting grilled to find out the motive behind the murder.