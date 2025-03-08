Man arrested for multi-crore online scam

Kolkata: Bidhannagar East Police arrested a man for impersonating Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and orchestrating an elaborate online scam that duped unsuspecting victims of crores of rupees.

The accused, Sk Sabbir Khan, is alleged to have posed as Aneesh Sarkar, IPS, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bidhannagar. Police said he created a fake Facebook profile in the officer’s name to carry out fraudulent activities, including impersonation, cheating and defamation.

According to police sources, Khan used social media to befriend individuals before contacting them with offers of household items for sale.

He told victims that a friend or relative had been transferred out of Kolkata and needed to sell furniture and electronics urgently. He sent them photos of these items and convinced them to make online payments.

Once the transaction was completed, the accused either avoided further communication or blocked the victims.

During the probe, police found more than 100 SIM cards linked to Khan’s phone, suggesting a large-scale fraud.