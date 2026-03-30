Man arrested for killing wife

Kolkata: A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in front of their daughter in Kasba early on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Swapna Singh (42), was married to the accused, Binod Singh, of the Kasba area. Around 4 am on Sunday, local residents heard the woman screaming and rushed to their flat.

There, they spotted Swapna lying in a pool of blood while Binod was about to flee. Their daughter, Madhu Singh, told the neighbours that her father stabbed Swapna while she was sleeping. Swapna was immediately rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), where she was declared brought dead. Later, Binod was handed over to the police. It was learnt that Binod allegedly used to torture Swapna and had even attempted to kill her earlier.

Though he worked at multiple grill companies, he used to demand money from Swapna for his liquor addiction. On Saturday night, after returning from work, Binod reportedly asked Swapna for Rs 4,000, which she refused. Over this, an altercation broke out between them.

However, neighbours intervened, following which the situation was brought under control. Out of anger, Binod left the residence. Around 4 am, Binod returned.

After ringing the doorbell, Madhu opened the door and, seeing her father, allowed him to enter the flat. Suddenly, Binod used a knife to stab Swapna in the abdomen. Police said that, based on a complaint filed by Madhu, a murder case has been registered and Binod has been arrested.