Man arrested for illegal electric connection that killed elephant

Jalpaiguri: A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly installing an illegal electric connection to protect crops, which led to the death of an elephant last year. The accused, Babulal Mandal, a resident of Dudhia in Mantadari under Belakoba Range, was taken into custody, while another suspect remains at large.

The incident dates back to October last year when the body of an adult male elephant was discovered at the Dudhia embankment, bearing burn marks. An autopsy confirmed that the elephant had died due to electrocution. Following an investigation, the Forest department identified two suspects, but both went into hiding. Acting on a tip-off, forest officials raided Dudhia village on Tuesday and arrested Babulal Mandal. Belakoba Ranger Chiranjit Pal stated: “The arrested individual was presented before the Jalpaiguri District Court on Wednesday. The search is ongoing for the second suspect involved in the incident.” Meanwhile, wildlife conservation organisations have raised concerns over the injured elephant that sustained wounds due to harassment at Damdim. On Wednesday, representatives from various organisations met with Gorumara Wildlife Division’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dwija Pratim Sen in Jalpaiguri, urging immediate medical intervention for the injured elephant. Tania Haque and Swaroop Mitra, spokespersons for a wildlife organisation, stated: “We have demanded urgent treatment for the injured elephant.

If necessary, Kumki elephants should be deployed to locate and assist in its treatment. Any delay could be fatal for the animal.” DFO Dwija Pratim Sen confirmed: “The elephant has now moved deep into the Baikunthapur forest. Efforts are being made to reach it and provide medical care.”

The elephant in question was injured on Saturday after it strayed from Forest into West Damdim and East Damdim in the Malbazar subdivision. Locals reportedly harassed the animal, causing it to charge at a watchtower. The situation worsened when an earthmover was used to drive the elephant away, leading to its injuries. To facilitate rescue and treatment, a three-member veterinary team has been formed. Search teams from the Baikunthapur Forest Division have been combing the Chiravija Bridge area and Apalchand Forest since Tuesday morning. However, as of Wednesday evening, the elephant had not yet been located despite extensive efforts on foot and bicycle.