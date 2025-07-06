Man arrested for ‘filming minor while bathing’

Siliguri: A man was arrested on allegations of filming a video of a minor while she was taking a bath in her bathroom. The incident occurred in the Lower Bhanunagar area of Ward 43 in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Biswa Sharma (45 years), a local resident.

According to sources, on Saturday, the 16-year-old minor was taking a bath in her bathroom at that time when the accused filmed her with his mobile phone from outside.

However, some local residents witnessed the incident and immediately detained him. They informed the Bhaktinagar police, who arrived at the spot and arrested the man.

The accused was produced in Jalpaiguri Court on Sunday.

The family members of the minor and locals demanded strict punishment for

the accused.