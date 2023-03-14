Man arrested for duping jewellery shop owner by giving ‘false cheque’

Kolkata: Bank Fraud Section of the Kolkata Police nabbed a man who duped a jewellery shop owner by giving a false cheque.

According to police, on March 3, 2023, the accused identified as Sejan Taj went to a jewellery shop on Camac Street posing as a prospected buyer of gold ornaments. He reportedly selected gold ornaments worth around Rs 11.27 lakh.

Taj also told the shop manager that he wishes to buy more gold ornaments in future. For this reason, he is going to make an advance payment along with the bill for the jewellery he bought.

Before leaving the shop, the accused gave the shop manager an account payee cheque worth Rs 11,65,500, including the advance of Rs 37,500 and left. As the manager was convinced, he gave all the ornaments and allowed Taj to go.

After a few days of depositing the cheque, the bank rejected the same. When the shop manager tried to reach Taj on the mobile number given, he failed to reach him as the number was unreachable.

Later a complaint was lodged at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on March 11. During the probe, cops checked the CCTV footage and a few mobile numbers and finally on Monday night nabbed Taj from his in-law’s house in Garden Reach.

Police also recovered some gold ornaments like neck a chain, necklace, earrings, cash Rs 62,500, debit cards and chequebooks from his place of stay.

These apart, about Rs 70,000 was traced in a bank account and it was blocked. Police have also come to know that the rest of the gold ornaments were deposited in a gold loan provider company against Rs five lakh loan.