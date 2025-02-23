Man arrested for duping Army aspirants

Kolkata: A man was arrested by the cops of Park Street Police Station for allegedly duping youths wanting to join the Indian Army.

Several uniforms and other objects were seized from him. Sources said that on Friday, evening cops were tipped off about a man Sheikh Nazir Hussain of Elliot Lane area who duped several youths by impersonating as an Indian Army officer.

When a raid was conducted on the third floor of a multistoried building at 11 Elliot Lane, police found that Hussain was running a training centre for the youths of NCC and Army aspirants. Cops found a khaki uniform with three stars and red/blue ribbons on both shoulders, ribbon bars commemorating the 50th and 75th Independence Day of India on the left chest of the uniform. A green beret cap with two kukris badges resembling the Gorkha Rifles was also recovered, besides a brown leather belt, a pair of black coloured ammunition boot, a nameplate and a membership card (for medical purposes) where he identified himself as Captain Nazir Hussain.

Photo copies of Aadhaar cards, HS exam certificates, passport size colour photographs and cash memos were seized later.

Cops learnt that Hussain used to promise jobs in the Army and was collecting money from the youths.

Police are trying to find out how much money he has collected so far and how many youths were cheated.