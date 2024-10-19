Man arrested for cyber fraud

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly extorting a woman by impersonating as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer.

Recently the accused, identified as Subhajit Das of Netajinagar area, called a woman and claimed that he is a CBI officer. The accused reportedly told the woman that a parcel arrived in her name from abroad and inside which, narcotics were found. Hence, she has been placed under digital arrest. This frightened the woman. The accused then asked her to transfer Rs 47 lakh to avoid legal proceedings. The woman transferred the amount but when asked for more she lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police station. During the probe, police tracked the bank account and obtained the details. Later, with the help of the bank details, police arrested the accused. Police are trying to find out others involved in the racket.