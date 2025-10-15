Man arrested for cheating, sexually exploiting BMOH at Primary Health Centre in Sukna

Siliguri: A health worker associated on contractual basis with the Model Rural Health Research Unit (MRHRU) under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), North Bengal, has been arrested on allegations of sexual exploitation, cheating under false promise of marriage to a Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) posted at a Primary Health Centre in Sukna.

The accused has been identified as Sudipta Kumar Roy, a native of Maynaguri, who was currently residing in Shiv Mandir area of Siliguri.

According to the sources, the victim, a divorced woman and mother of a five-year-old child, was working in the same institution as the accused. Over time, professional interactions reportedly led to a personal relationship. The victim alleged that the accused manipulated her emotions and trust by repeatedly expressing affection and assuring her of marriage. Based on his promises, the woman said she entered into a physical relationship with him. During this period, she reportedly became pregnant twice—in August 2024 and January 2025—but was allegedly persuaded by Roy to terminate both pregnancies.

The situation took a turn when the victim requested the accused to marry her. She alleged that he began to ignore her, avoided all communication and eventually blocked her on phone and social media. When she and her parents visited his residence to seek a resolution, they were allegedly humiliated by the accused

Suffering from mental distress, the victim attempted suicide by consuming around 30 Clonazepam tablets, leading to her hospitalisation at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). After her recovery, she lodged a formal complaint against Roy on October 13 at Matigara Police Station.

Following the complaint, police arrested the accused and registered a case under sections related to rape, cheating, criminal intimidation. The accused was produced before the Siliguri Court on Tuesday.