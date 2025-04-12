Man arrested for bank robbery attempt using toy gun

Kolkata: A man has been arrested from a bank in the Survey Park area for attempted robbery using a toy gun on Friday afternoon.

Sources said the arrested Dalim Bose alias Tatai of Survey Park entered the SBI branch at 49, Santoshpur Avenue with a toy gun and a folding knife around 2:45 pm. It is alleged that after entering the bank, he showed the gun to the manager and threatened him of dire consequences if the money was not handed over immediately. However, the bank staff recognised that it was not a real gun but a gas lighter. They overpowered Bose who was also manhandled.

Meanwhile, the manager called the cops and police arrested Bose along with the toy-gun. During a search, a folding knife was also recovered from him. It was found that Bose lives close to the bank and is an employee of India Post, posted at the Yogayog Bhavan as a sorting assistant. He has a loan of about Rs 35 lakh. His wife is pregnant. He told the cops that to repay the loan, he tried to rob the bank. However, cops suspect that the expenses for his wife’s treatment could be another reason for his act.