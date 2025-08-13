Man arrested for assaulting mentally-challenged youth

Raiganj: Police arrested one Phelu Mahammad of Ghera village in Itahar Police Station areas of North Dinajpur after he allegedly assaulted a mentally-challenged youth Pancha Mahammad on Monday. The victim was tied up with a rope, beaten severely and injured with a sharp dagger. The accused was produced before the court on Tuesday. The incident triggered tension in the locality.

Rana Alam, kin of the victim, said: “Pancha Mahamad has been mentally-challenged since birth. On Monday afternoon, while Pancha was playing by throwing stones on the road, a stone accidentally hit Phelu Mahammad on his head as he was passing by.

Enraged, Phelu allegedly took Pancha to his home, tied him up and attacked him with a sharp dagger, leaving multiple injuries. Locals informed the police who rushed to the spot and rescued the injured youth. He was admitted to the hospital.” Sukumar Ghosh, Inspector in-charge of Itahar Police Station, said: “Phelu Mahammad was arrested and he was produced at the court. Investigation is underway.”