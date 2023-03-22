‘Man-animal conflict on the rise in Dooars region’

Once again, an incident of leopard attack on a tea garden worker has come to the fore in Jalpaiguri. In another incident the carcass of a leopard was also recovered from a tea garden in Jalpaiguri. Man animal conflict is steadily on the rise in Dooars.

On Wednesday morning, a tea garden worker was seriously injured in a leopard attack while working in the Bamandanga tea garden in the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri district. At 8 o’clock on Wednesday Fagu Munda (36 years) had gone to work in the tea garden in Nagrakata. While he was working in the garden, a leopard jumped on him from behind.

Fagu sustained injuries on his head and back in the attack. However the leopard got scared by the young man’s scream and ran away. Locals rescued Fagu and took him to Sulakapara rural hospital. After his primary treatment, he was referred to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.In another incident, forest workers from Khunia Range recovered the carcass of a leopard from Nagaisuree tea garden in Metelli block of Jalpaiguri District on Wednesday afternoon.

Labourers spotted the carcass of a leopard lying dead in a vacant space of the tea garden while they were working. After receiving the information, forest workers from Khunia Range arrived and recovered the carcass of the leopardRanger Sajal Kumar De from Khunia Range of Chapramari wildlife sanctuary stated: “An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death”