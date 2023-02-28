Man-animal conflict: Forest dept pushes to spread awareness

jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri Division of the Forest Department has urged NGOs and other associations to join hands to spread awareness in forest areas on the habits of wild animals, including elephants, and their movement.



This comes on the heels of a rise in man-animal conflict in this region.

The most recent was the death of a Madhyamik student in an elephant attack in Jalpaiguri on February 23, while going to the examination venue.

Bikash Bijay, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jalpaiguri, held a meeting with voluntary organisations working with wildlife on Monday evening. Representatives of 5 volunteer organisations from different parts of Jalpaiguri participated in the meeting.

“There are 16 elephant corridors in my zone. We are continuously monitoring all the areas. Apart from the support of the administration, the support of voluntary organisations is required to spread awareness in different areas of the forest,” stated Bijay.

After the death of the Madhyamik examinee at Takimari of Jalpaiguri the forest department has issued several strictures.

“The most sensitive corridor is Moraghat of Jalpaiguri. There are more than 30 elephants there. Surveillance on the movement of the elephants in that area is on. Arrangements have been made to transport the students by forest vehicle. The forest paths will be blocked with a drop gate during the exam,” added the DFO.

A total of 176 students will go to the examination centre using the 16 corridors. The forest department has arranged ‘Airavat’ or the departmental vehicles for the students of forest areas. The forest office has 25 vehicles. About 10 more vehicles have been requested from the administration.

Awareness miking from the forest department has been started in 16 range areas.

“A WhatsApp group has also been created through which the information will be shared amongst all the stakeholders, including the forest department. The department also shared various plans keeping in mind the safety of the examinees, as we work with this forest regularly,” stated Manasbandhu Majumdar, member of an NGO.