Man aged 35 dies of dengue in a city hospital on Friday

Kolkata: A 35-year-old man identified as Arijit Das died of dengue at a city hospital on Friday. He was admitted to the hospital with high fever on Thursday. His health deteriorated on early Friday morning. It was learnt that his platelet dropped to 12 thousand.

Meanwhile, KMC has intensified its vector control drive in the city. Incidentally, a dengue death was reported in Kolkata last Tuesday as well. A 75-year-old man from South Kolkata, had died of dengue. He was a resident of Sunny Park in Kolkata KMC’s Ward 69.

On August 6, he tested positive for dengue with platelet count at 35,000, which later dropped to 12,000. He died in hospital during treatment. The KMC’s Health department said they were informed about the case on August 7.