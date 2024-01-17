Man admits killing wife, dumping body in canal

Kolkata: A man killed his wife and mutilated her body into six parts in order to dump those in a canal in Madhyamgram. Police later found some of the body portions from the Rohanda canal in that area.



Sources said that Nuruddin Mondal of Madhyamgram lodged a missing diary of his wife Saira Banu on January 10. During the probe, cops interrogated several people including Mondal. During interrogation, several ambiguities were spotted in Mondal’s statement.

The police felt that after a recent round of interrogation, Mondal apprehended that he may get arrested soon on charges of murdering his wife. On Monday, local people saw Mondal lying beside the road near his home and foaming at his mouth.

Cops from Madhyamgram police station admitted him to Barasat District hospital. On the way to hospital, Mondal reportedly confessed that he killed his wife on January 10 and later mutilated the body and dumped it into the canal.

However, police are yet to find out when Mondal had dumped the mutilated body and the motive of murder.

Cops are waiting for Mondal to recover, after which he will be arrested and interrogated. Police have registered a murder case.