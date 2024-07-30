Man accused of sexually harassing daughter

Siliguri: A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Siliguri police on allegations of sexually harassing his 11-year-old daughter. According to sources, the father repeatedly sexually harassed the daughter when his wife went out for work.



On Sunday night too, when the mother of the victim went out for work the accused person harassed the minor. When the mother returned home, the minor confided in detail to her mother.

The mother lodged a written complaint at the police station against the father. Immediately, police arrested the accused

at night.

The accused was produced before the Siliguri Court on Monday. Police have started an investigation into the case.