Man accused of raping daughter in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: Tension sparked in a village in North Dinajpur district after allegarions were levelled against a man of raping his daughter on Monday morning. The mother of the minor girl lodged a complaint against her husband, accusing him of rape. The accused is absconding.

The mother of the victim said: “Around a month ago , I left my house and took shelter in my parents’ house close to our village after my husband beat me severely and my hand was broken. I was undergoing treatment from my parents house. My husband was staying with our two daughters.

This morning my elder daughter in tears, visited me and informed that she was raped by my husband on Sunday night. We, along with our relatives, immediately visited our house and found my husband had left the house. Then we lodged a complaint against him at Goalpokhar Police Station demanding his immediate arrest and exemplary punishment.”

NT Bhutia, Inspector in-charge of Goalpokhar Police Station, said: “We received a complaint from the family. The accused is absconding. An investigation has been started on the incident.”