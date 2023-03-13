Man accused of rape & murder of minor sent to 10-day police custody

siliguri: Siliguri Metropolitan Police arrested the key accused in the rape and murder case of a minor. The accused has been remanded to ten days of police custody by the Siliguri Court.

The incident had occurred in the South Palash area in Siliguri. The arrested person has been identified as 29-year-old Manoj Roy, a resident of Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri. He was arrested from the Bengal-Assam border while trying to flee to Bhutan on Sunday night. Roy was produced at a Siliguri Court on Monday.

“We had launched a manhunt for him for the past three months. He did not stay in one place for more than two or three days. He was hiding in different states. Raids had been conducted in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Assam. Based on source information, we finally arrested him on Sunday night from the Bengal-Assam border. He was planning to flee to Bhutan. Earlier we had seized his bike, used in the crime, from his residence in Dhupguri,” said Subhendra Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) on Monday.

On December 12 last year, the decomposed body of a minor was found in the Sukna forest near Siliguri. She was 12-year-old and a resident of South Palash area of Siliguri.

On December 6, she went missing from her school. While investigating the case, police found out from CCTV footage that Manoj Roy, son-in-law of the girl’s neighbour Pradeep Kumar Roy, was taking her somewhere on his bike.