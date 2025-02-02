Man accused in EM Bypass dhaba murder absconding

Kolkata: Two days have passed since the murder of the woman near a dhaba in Metropolitan crossing and yet the accused man is still absconding even though his wife and son have been arrested.

Police learnt that the victim Rafiya Shakil Sheikh used to work for the accused Farouque Ansari who was engaged in an extramarital affair with her. Ansari’s wife Shahjadi and his minor son were aware of this and fought over the same frequently. After interrogation of the arrested accused, police learnt that on Thursday they had planned to catch Ansari red-handed.

However, when they reached the spot tracking his location using a GPS device, Ansai fled with his car on seeing them.

Rafiya was unable to flee and the minor caught her after a few metres of chase. After catching Rafiya, another accused Wasim Akram reportedly helped the minor stab her.

Police said five stab injuries were found on Rafiya’s body during the autopsy.