Man abducted from Karaya rescued from Krishnaganj

Kolkata: In a joint raid conducted by the cops of Karaya Police Station and Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Kolkata Police, a man who was abducted from the Karaya area was rescued unhurt and two accused were arrested from Majdia of Krishnaganj in Nadia on Wednesday.

According to police, on Tuesday, the victim’s wife lodged a complaint at the Karaya Police Station, claiming that some unknown miscreants had kidnapped her husband and confined him somewhere in Majdia. The woman also told the cops that she was asked to pay Rs 4,50,000 for her husband’s release. The woman was told to reach Majdia with the money from where the ransom would be collected by the kidnappers. After registering a case promptly, the matter was conveyed to the superiors, and later a joint team was formed with the cops of Karaya Police Station and the ARS.

On Wednesday, the police team went to Krishnaganj Police Station and requested necessary assistance. Accordingly, with the help of local police, the victim was traced in the Ambagan area in Pirpur of Majdia. During the raid, police rescued the victim and arrested an accused identified as Ashok Ghosh from the spot. Later, on the basis of his statement, cops nabbed another accused identified as Prasanta Halder from the same area. It was learnt that the victim and the accused persons are known to each other. The victim owns a business and it is suspected that there might be some monetary dealings between him and the accused persons over which a dispute cropped up, which resulted in the abduction. However, the probe is underway to find out the actual motive behind the abduction.