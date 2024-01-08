Mamta launches two schemes — ‘Students’ Internship’ & ‘Jogyoshree’

Kolkata: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched two new schemes which will immensely benefit the students from across the state.



While addressing the concluding session of the “Students’ Week” at Dhono Dhanya Auditorium, Banerjee announced “Students’ internship scheme” of Rs 10,000 per month under which the students from colleges and universities will get an opportunity to work as interns in various government departments for 1 year. The new scheme will help the students receive training for government jobs and it will give them an extra edge while applying for government jobs. The state government will also provide a certificate to the students after they complete the internships. Each internee will get Rs 10,000 per month as remuneration. If any students perform exceptionally during their internship, they may get an opportunity of renewal. She also said that Students week will be observed from January 1-7 every year.

“I want students to get training while being at work from an early age. Around 2,500 students will get the opportunity for an internship for one year. Their service may be renewed on the basis of their performance. We are thus trying to bring students from the grassroots level,” Banerjee said.

She also introduced another new scheme — ‘Jogyoshree’ by virtue of which the SC/ST students from across Bengal will get free of cost training for competitive exams, JEE, NEET, WBJEE etc. As many as 50 centres are being introduced where these students will get an opportunity to avail job training completely free of cost. There will be two centres in each district which will extend training for government jobs.

Reminiscing about her personal life Banerjee at the programme said: “I got an admission in college after selling off a chain. My father had passed away. I used to wear a chain and I had to sell it in order to secure college admission. Is it a sin to be born poor? We have introduced the new schemes for the benefits of the students.” Chief Minister also increased the allotment from Rs 1000 to Rs 1,800 spent by the state for the food and studies of SC/ST students in school hostels. She also mentioned that the “Medhashree” scheme has been introduced for OBC students. As many as 2.54 lakh OBC students have already availed “Medhashree”. This year, additional 2.77 lakh OBC students will get OBC scholarship this year, Banerjee added.

She also stated that her government has introduced English medium schools in the state. Students can pursue studies under Santhali and Urdu as the medium of language. More than 86 lakh girls are availing ‘Kanyshree’. She also claimed that the dropout rate in Bengal dropped.