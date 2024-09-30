Mamata’s personal initiative brings relief to 400 flood-affected families

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s personal initiative resulted in relief packets being distributed to 400 families in Chengmari and Champadanga areas of Malbazar in the Jalpaiguri district on Sunday.



“The State Government is doing its part. However, as individuals, it is our duty to stand by the people in distress. In my individual capacity, I have arranged for dry ration packs for the flood victims,” stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri.

Mahua Gope, the district Trinamool chairperson of Jalpaiguri supervised the relief distribution on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee.

“Heavy rainfall has resulted in the flooding of many low-lying areas along the banks of the Teesta River. From Friday afternoon, the district administration began rescue and relief distribution operations. However, the Chief Minister, through her personal initiative, arranged for rice, lentils, salt, oil, potatoes, biscuits and milk for children for the victim families” stated Gope. On Sunday relief was delivered to 300 families in Chengmari and 100 families in Champadanga. The chairperson mentioned that the Teesta riverbed has risen significantly, and as soon as water is released from the barrage, it floods these two areas.

“The administration has been providing us with relief since the flood. However, we had never imagined that the Chief Minister would personally send us relief. We are grateful for this,” stated Harish Byapari of Daser More, Champadanga.