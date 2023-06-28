Mamata’s participation in poll campaign uncertain, as doctors ‘restrict her movement’

A team of doctors from SSKM Hospital went to the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday and examined her health condition.

The Head of the department of Physical medicine and a physiotherapist carried out physiotherapy on her for nearly two hours.

“Banerjee has been advised to continue medications as advised on Tuesday. Her movement has been restricted for the time being. Physiotherapy session will continue,” reads a health bulletin on the Chief Minister.

Director of SSKM Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay also paid a visit to Banerjee’s residence.

According to hospital sources, Banerjee’s health condition improved than what remained on Tuesday but she still complained about pains in her left leg and left heap joint. A health checkup will be conducted on her on Thursday as well.

It is not yet sure when Banerjee who is also the supremo of Trinamool Congress will be able to resume the Panchayat poll campaign as the doctors are yet to give any clearance to her.

Banerjee was injured when the helicopter in which she was flying made an emergency landing at the Sevoke Airbase near Siliguri in the northern part of the state due to bad weather on Tuesday afternoon.

She was rushed to the SSKM soon after her arrival in the city on Tuesday. She was later discharged from the SSKM Hospital late Tuesday evening after she insisted on returning home.

The doctors suggested she stay at the hospital as she received an injury on her ligament. She had suffered injuries on her left knee and heap joint ligament.

Banerjee, however, refused to stay at the hospital. She told the doctors that she would receive treatment from her residence as per the doctors’ suggestions.