Mamata’s Martyrs’ Day rally clocks 77L views in 24 hrs

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has outscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of social media views of their recent rallies.

According to TMC sources, the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, where Banerjee was the key speaker, attracted over 77 lakh views in 24 hours, whereas PM Modi’s rally in Durgapur only managed to get 28 lakh views in the past four days.

Social media campaigns may play a crucial role in the forthcoming 2026 Assembly elections in Bengal. All the political parties are now trying to make their presence felt on social media more vibrantly. All the social media platforms will emerge as an important tool for the Trinamool Congress as well as the BJP to carry out their campaigns ahead of the elections.

According to the TMC IT cell, Modi’s rally in Durgapur earned a viewership of around 28 lakhs in the past four days. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee attracted more viewers, as around 37 lakh people visited Banerjee’s Facebook page while Trinamool Congress’s Facebook page saw around 40 lakh visitors. If both figures are put together, the number would cross 77 lakh views.

PM Modi’s speech is generally followed by people across the country and he has around 50 million followers on Facebook.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has around 53 lakh Facebook followers. If a mathematical calculation is done, around 70 per cent of the total followers had visited and listened to Banerjee’s speech in the past 24 hours.