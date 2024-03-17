Mamata’s health condition now stable, say doctors

Kolkata: A team of doctors from SSKM Hospital visited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s house and examined the wounds on her forehead and nose. Doctors advised a specific diet for the Chief Minister. They also examined various health parameters of Banerjee.



The Chief Minister’s health condition is now stable. She has been under the supervision of doctors at her Kalighat house.

The medical board had already examined Banerjee’s wounds. Doctors have advised her to take rest for the next couple of days.

The team of doctors that examined the Chief Minister urged her family members to ensure that Banerjee takes as much food as she wants.

The doctors also said that Banerjee should sleep more. Pulse rate and blood pressure of Banerjee will be monitored from time to time, doctors said.

The family members told the doctors that she felt pain on her forehead and nose on Friday night and she could not sleep well.

A huge number of people gathered outside her Kalighat residence to know about her health. Her family members have assured that her health is stable and she is under medication.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had a fall at her Kalighat residence on Thursday evening leading to severe injuries on her forehead and nose.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee rushed her to the SSKM Hospital where she got three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose.