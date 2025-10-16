Mamata’s gestures of warmth amid flood review visit win hearts

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took everything in her stride on Wednesday, from interacting with local residents and tourists, handing over soft toys to small children, painting, and even admiring the majestic Kanchenjunga over a cup of coffee- all this on the sidelines of a somber administrative review meeting.

The Chief Minister had arrived in Darjeeling to review relief and rehabilitation work post the October 4 devastation. On Wednesday, she decided to walk up to Lal Kothi, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Secretariat, where she was scheduled to attend an administration review meeting at 1 pm.

With the crisp blue sky and a towering Kanchenjunga in the backdrop, the Chief Minister started the near 5-km long uphill walk from the Richmond Hill Government Guest House at around 11:30 am.

On the way, she exchanged pleasantries and even handed over soft toys to little children all along the way. Many of the tourists greeted her and enquired about her health.

Just near Clubside, Banerjee, seeing a little child happily eating ice cream, being carried on his father’s shoulders, stopped and handed over a soft toy. Little Tenzing Choegyal’s face lit up with a smile as he shyly uttered the words “thank you.”

The Chief Minister continued her walk. On the steep climb on AJC Bose Road to Lalkothi, she noticed Kumar Chhetri, a painter, painting the Kanchenjunga.

She took the brush from him and added a few strokes to the picture. The veteran painter was truly elated. At around 12:30 pm, she reached Lalkothi. On her way back from Lalkothi by car, the Chief Minister got down on the Nehru Road leading to the Mall and started walking, continuing through Chowrasta. She took a brief respite at the ‘Cafe House.”

She had christened this coffee shop of the Retreat Hotel herself during one of her visits. Built on the lines of the iconic Coffee House of Kolkata, the Chief Minister usually visits the Cafe House during her trips to the Hill town. There she admired the towering Kachenjunga, leisurely sipping a hot cup of coffee along with cookies.