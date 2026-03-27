Mamata’s flight disrupted at Kolkata due to Kalbaisakhi

Kolkata: Adverse weather conditions disrupted air traffic in Kolkata on Thursday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s flight being unable to land due to poor visibility and turbulent conditions triggered by rain and thunderstorms. Flight operations at Kolkata Airport were suspended for nearly 20 minutes before normalcy resumed, and the aircraft later landed safely once conditions improved.

The incident comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of intensified Kalbaisakhi activity across South Bengal on Friday. An upper air cyclonic circulation over south Gangetic West Bengal, coupled with strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, has created favourable conditions for widespread thunderstorm development.

According to the forecast, several districts including Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum and Jhargram are likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph.

Kolkata and adjoining districts may also witness thunderstorms with winds of 40–50 kmph.

The IMD has also indicated the possibility of hailstorms in isolated areas, particularly over Bankura and Purulia, underlining the intensity of the system.

Meteorologists have cautioned that while these pre-monsoon storms may bring temporary relief from rising temperatures, they could also lead to disruptions, including lightning strikes, falling tree branches and reduced visibility affecting traffic.

With enhanced thunderstorm activity expected to persist into Saturday across most districts of South Bengal, residents have been advised to remain alert, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours when such systems typically intensify.